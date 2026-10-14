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UK PM Burnham reportedly had two hospitality dinners with Man City chairman Al Mubarak

UK PM Burnham reportedly had two hospitality dinners with Man City chairman Al Mubarak
UK PM Burnham reportedly had two hospitality dinners with Man City chairman Al MubarakAction Images via Reuters

UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham had two hospitality dinners with Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak.

City were found guilty of breaching Premier League financial rules between 2009 and 2018 as they reportedly inflated the club's finances by over £800M through sham contracts.

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Owned by the Abu Dhabi United Group, City have insisted that the club is “innocent”, claiming that “a comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence exists” as they appeal the decision.

It came to light after the charges that Burnham, who was mayor of Greater Manchester from 2017 until earlier this year, admitted it would be wrong to “leap to judgment” and that he’d be “really concerned” to lose the City owners if they sold the club.

Burnham said he would not get directly involved in the case, calling it an independent legal process which will conclude in January when City's appeal decision is made.

Now, as per the BBC, it has been revealed that Burnham dined with City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak at matches in 2017 and 2018.

The reports goes on to say that the GMCA released a statement about Burnham's meetings with Man City but did not mention the hospitality dinners.

This is the latest and likely not the last piece of news connecting Burnham to City, who could be kicked from the Premier League or stripped of their titles at the start of next year.

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