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FA claims Man City scandal has 'significant implications' for football's integrity

The FA has released a statement on Manchester City
The FA has released a statement on Manchester CityMartin Rickett, PA Images / Alamy / Profimedia

The English Football Association said on Friday that an independent commission's findings that Manchester City had broken financial rules had "implications for the integrity of the game".

The national governing body said in a statement that it was "carefully considering the decision and its implications" and would take action where appropriate.

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"As proceedings between the Premier League and Manchester City Football Club remain ongoing, we do not intend to comment further at this stage," the FA added. "We will, however, continue to monitor developments closely."

Manchester City were found guilty on all counts relating to breaches of the Premier League's financial rules, and most of the charges linked to co-operation and acting in good faith.

The club have already confirmed that they will appeal the decision, and according to Premier League rules, any appeal hearing must be held within 12 weeks.

Any consequences must then be decided within 30 days of the end of the hearing - which lands roughly at the end of January 2027.

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