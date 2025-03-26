Tottenham make bid for Sunderland wonderkid

Tottenham have reportedly made an offer for Sunderland wonderkid Chris Rigg as they seek to continue their policy of securing young English talent.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, the North London club have made a bid of €45 million (£37.6m) in order to beat rivals to the signing of Rigg, 17.

Ange Postecoglu’s side are said to be ‘determined’ to beat the likes of Man United and West Ham to the signing.

Tottenham pulled off a similar move last summer, signing highly-rated midfielder Archie Gray from Leeds United.

Rigg has been a key player for Sunderland as they push for promotion back to the Premier League, scoring four goals and providing one assist in his 36 games.