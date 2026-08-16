Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alan Smith rules out Chelsea and Man Utd from title race: It's between Arsenal and...

Alonso emotional after first Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge

Carrick urges Man Utd fans to stay positive after Milan loss

Ruben Amorim speaks after beating his former club: I haven't felt anything about Man Utd!

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Troy Parrott deal called off between West Ham and AZ, Hammers pivot to Piroe

Transfer News LIVE: Barcelona seal Rodri deal, Martinez to Juventus reportedly off

Cameroon vs Malawi: Two underdogs ready to battle it out for WAFCON glory

Tottenham handed Maddison boost ahead of Premier League return

Maddison boosts Spurs as he features in Hoffenheim friendly
Maddison boosts Spurs as he features in Hoffenheim friendlySAEED KHAN / AFP

James Maddison played his first minutes of pre-season as Tottenham drew 2-2 with Hoffenheim in a friendly at the club's Hotspur Way training ground on Sunday.

Goals by Ben Davies and young forward Luca Williams-Barnett ensured Roberto De Zerbi's men ended their friendly programme unbeaten.

Advertisement
Advertisement

This was the second of Spurs' two fixtures with the Bundesliga side following the Premier League club's 3-0 win in front of over 54,000 fans at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.

Maddison featured for 45 minutes in an encouraging sign for Spurs following an injury-hit 18 months where he suffered two serious knee injuries.

But the absence of Micky van de Ven, Destiny Udogie and Dominic Solanke ahead of their Premier League opener at Brentford remains a concern for Tottenham.

New signing Mateus Fernandes played 90 minutes on Sunday as did Kevin Danso and Rodrigo Bentancur.

Spurs fell behind in the 16th minute when Adam Hlozek sent Brandon Austin the wrong way from the penalty spot after Maddison had been penalised for a foul, but the England playmaker was involved in positive fashion for the hosts four minutes later as Davies equalised from a corner.

Highly-regarded 17-year-old Williams-Barnett made it 2-1 in first-half stoppage time with a fine finish, but Hoffenheim earned a draw after Valentin Gendrey scored in the 55th minute.

Mentions
James MaddisonTottenhamPremier League

Related Articles

Savinho out of Man City squad for Community Shield ahead of Tottenham move

Nicolas Jackson attracts interest from Aston Villa and Tottenham

Mikey Moore double fires Spurs past Hoffenheim in friendly