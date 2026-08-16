Tottenham handed Maddison boost ahead of Premier League return

James Maddison played his first minutes of pre-season as Tottenham drew 2-2 with Hoffenheim in a friendly at the club's Hotspur Way training ground on Sunday.

Goals by Ben Davies and young forward Luca Williams-Barnett ensured Roberto De Zerbi's men ended their friendly programme unbeaten.

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This was the second of Spurs' two fixtures with the Bundesliga side following the Premier League club's 3-0 win in front of over 54,000 fans at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.

Maddison featured for 45 minutes in an encouraging sign for Spurs following an injury-hit 18 months where he suffered two serious knee injuries.

But the absence of Micky van de Ven, Destiny Udogie and Dominic Solanke ahead of their Premier League opener at Brentford remains a concern for Tottenham.

New signing Mateus Fernandes played 90 minutes on Sunday as did Kevin Danso and Rodrigo Bentancur.

Spurs fell behind in the 16th minute when Adam Hlozek sent Brandon Austin the wrong way from the penalty spot after Maddison had been penalised for a foul, but the England playmaker was involved in positive fashion for the hosts four minutes later as Davies equalised from a corner.

Highly-regarded 17-year-old Williams-Barnett made it 2-1 in first-half stoppage time with a fine finish, but Hoffenheim earned a draw after Valentin Gendrey scored in the 55th minute.