Tottenham boss Postecoglou happy seeing Mason interview for Anderlecht job

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou was happy seeing assistant coach Ryan Mason considered for the Anderlecht job.

Mason held talks with the Belgian giants before they looked elsewhere.

Advertisement Advertisement

Postecoglou admits he spoke with Mason about the situation: "It wasn’t too much in it. I have always worked on the premise that part of my role is also developing coaches and it is something I take great pride in. Ryan is obviously someone who sees himself as one day taking that opportunity.

"It is a really important decision for the guys. It’s not like we want them to leave and certainly with Ryan he is doing a great job for us here. At the same time, if it’s something they want to explore then I think it is important they do that because it confirms one thing or another for them in their head about where they are currently at. Whether it is the right job for them.

"To be fair to Ryan, he was pretty straightforward with it. I said to him I didn’t want it drawn out, taking any time and he didn’t. He is really happy where he is now and committed to us."