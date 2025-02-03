Tottenham boss Postecoglou details hopes of Danso impact

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou expressed his excitement about signing Kevin Danso, calling him a strong addition to the squad.

He highlighted Danso’s defensive qualities, physicality, and ability to play out from the back.

Postecoglou believes the defender will fit well into Tottenham’s style and make an immediate impact.

He stated: “Great to get Kevin in. We desperately need a defender, but getting him is great because he's a great fit for us. He's had a strong career, but he's at an age now where he really wants to kick on. He's got all the attributes we look for, he's really strong one-on-one, he's quick, he's dynamic, he wants to play on the ball, so, and like I said he's just at a stage of his career where he's really determined to kick on now and make an impact. So really pleased, I think it'll be a lift for the whole group.

“With Radu, we'll probably have more information tomorrow. It doesn't look good, but I think he's seeing specialists tomorrow and we'll have more information then.”

On future transfers, he added: “I think the club is still looking there for opportunities. I've said all along they've been working hard and we don't want to bring just anyone in, and sometimes that takes a bit longer, which is frustrating for everybody. I guess it's frustrating for the club, it's frustrating for the players, it's frustrating for me, but I'm really pleased we got Kevin in because he's a good fit and if we can find another one then that'd be great.”