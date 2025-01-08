Tottenham boss Postecoglou admits new striker signing needed

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has admitted that he would like to see winter signings.

The Australian wants to have his squad refreshed as they languish in the lower half of the Premier League table.

Advertisement Advertisement

while he is aware that it is a tough month to do deals, Postecoglou spoke about his need for forward players.

"(It not having worked at Liverpool - Dominic Solanke) was what excited me about him. I knew I was going to get a player who had something to prove. I thought he felt, ‘ok the start of my career wasn’t great but I’ve worked my way back to a big club and now I want to show people I can play at this level and I can make an impact'," said Postecoglou.

"Look, he’s been unbelievable. To think of the way he’s led that front line pretty much on his own.

“We lost Richarlison all season and he had his own minor setbacks at the start of the season and I don’t even sub him off. I had to leave him out there and the manner in which he plays takes a big physical toll. It’s not like he’s one of these strikers who strolls about. He works his backside off for the team defensively, he leads the line and he’s scoring goals.

"He’s been brilliant for us. Hopefully in the very near future we get some help for him and then I think we’ll see him go to another level."