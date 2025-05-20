Todd Boehly addresses talk of bigger Chelsea role

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly joked he could play as a striker when asked about reports suggesting he wants a bigger role at Stamford Bridge.

The American and Clearlake Capital took over as Blues' new owners in 2022, succeeding Roman Abramovich at Stamford Bridge.

A rift has reportedly developed between Boehly's camp and Capital, with the American said to be interested in buying out co-owner Behdad Eghbali.

"Increase my role? I think chairman is a pretty good one! I can't play! Maybe I'll go as striker, see how the fans think about that!" he told the Qatar Economic Forum.

Chelsea face Real Betis in the Conference League final and will play Nottingham Forest in their final Premier League match.