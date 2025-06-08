Tierney posts Arsenal thank-you ahead of Celtic return

Kieran Tierney has posted a farewell and thank-you to Arsenal as his contract winds down.

The Scotland left-back is returning to Celtic this summer in a Bosman transfer.

Posting to social media, Tierney stated: “Just thank you for everything from day one. They supported us through the good times and the bad, and they supported me through some hard times as well.

"I think that's what I'm most grateful for, the times where it wasn't so good or so easy for me is when they probably supported me most, so I'm just very grateful and I feel very lucky to have the support from them.

"I feel so lucky that I've played for this club and the love that the supporters have given me has been amazing. I've loved every day here and I've learned so much, I've improved so much and I just feel very lucky."