Tielemans has nothing but praise for Onana after fantastic performance against West Ham

Aston Villa star Youri Tielemans was full of praise for a new and familiar teammate.

The Belgian was able to welcome countryman Amadou Onana to the club and the starting eleven.

After they both starred in a 2-1 win over West Ham United, Tielemans lavished praise on Onana.

Post-game, Tielemans said: “Just to play his game; he’s got loads of confidence, loads of qualities.

“He’s just exposed all of that today (against West Ham) and hopefully he can carry on and become even better than he is.”

“It’s just about the system and the players coming in have worked really hard to get the system in, credit to them,” he added.

“Amadou, I know him from the national team so it’s a bit easier for me to find him.

“The manager has been working really hard on the training pitch and we’ve just done what the manager asks of us.

“So, we’re very happy and it’s really good looking forward.”