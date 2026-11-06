Barry double inspires Everton comeback against Coventry

Thierno Barry netted the second brace of his Premier League career as Everton fought back from a goal down to clinch a 3-1 victory over Coventry City at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Key stats

- Everton have won after conceding the opening goal in the Premier League for the first time since 7th February 2026, against Fulham (12 games without a win).

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- Thierno Barry attempted six shots in this game, the joint-highest total for an Everton player in the Premier League this season.

- Coventry City have lost after scoring the opening goal in the Premier League for the first time since 5th May 2001 against Aston Villa (three games without defeat).

Highlights

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Match report

Buoyed by Monday’s victorious trip to Newcastle, Everton made a purposeful start to proceedings as Vitaliy Mykolenko tested Carl Rushworth with a fierce strike.

However, as the half wore on, Sky Blues visibly grew in confidence and threatened to break the deadlock when Tatsuhiro Sakamoto fired at the resolute Jordan Pickford.

With the momentum in the visitors’ favour, the dangerous Jack Rudoni then drilled a low shot narrowly wide, shortly before Victor Torp’s firmly struck free-kick required Pickford to make a routine stop.

Everton were perhaps fortunate not to concede a penalty amid Coventry’s relentless pressure after James Tarkowski appeared to pull Caleb Yirenkyi’s hair when challenging for a high ball.

Frank Lampard’s charges had another penalty appeal turned down just after the restart, with VAR ruling that Mykolenko’s clumsy challenge on Taiwo Awoniyi took place outside the box.

But just as the visitors’ frustration started to grow, Yann Gboho improved the mood with his first goal since arriving from Toulouse.

Gboho helped his side work the ball through a congested box before the chance opened up for him to squeeze his prodded shot out of Pickford’s reach.

Momentum Flashscore

Unfortunately for Coventry, the joy from Gboho’s effort proved to be short-lived as Everton suddenly burst into life to stage a quickfire turnaround.

Just four minutes after falling behind, the in-form Barry powered an emphatic header beyond Rushworth after meeting Mykolenko’s looping far-post cross.

And five minutes later, Barry turned the contest completely in Everton’s favour with a scrappy goal, bundling the ball over the line from Tyrique George’s deep delivery before a VAR review confirmed the effort despite Coventry’s handball claims.

There was ultimately no hat-trick for the Frenchman, who now trails only Erling Haaland in the golden boot race, but there was time left for him to turn provider for Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to beat Rushworth at the near post with a shot that combined pace with precision.

As a result of their fightback, Everton move into fifth spot ahead of the rest of matchday 10, while the Sky Blues remain in 16th spot, having now lost a league-high seven games.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Thierno Barry (Everton)

Key stats Flashscore

Catch up on the match here.