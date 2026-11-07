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Barry targets more goals after Everton brace against Coventry

Barry targets more goals after Everton brace against Coventry
Barry targets more goals after Everton brace against CoventryMark Fletcher, MI News & Sport / Alamy / Profimedia

Thierno Barry is determined to maintain his impressive goalscoring form after inspiring Everton to a comeback victory over Coventry City on Friday.

The French striker scored twice and assisted Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall as the Toffees secured a 3-1 win at Hill Dickinson Stadium.

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Barry's double took his tally to 10 goals across all competitions this season, helping Everton climb to fifth in the Premier League following three consecutive victories.

“I’m very happy. When we came today, we wanted to win, and we won. And I scored two goals, so it’s good," Barry told Everton TV.

“I wanted to score today and I scored, so I’m just happy.

“I just try to do my best every time when I come into the games. I want to score every game.

“In the last game, I think I could’ve scored more, but today, I think I scored all my chances. 

“It’s the job of the striker to score. I’m in good form at the moment. I want to stay like this and score lots of goals this season.”

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