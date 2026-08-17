The 26-year-old has only just returned to Chelsea following his participation in the 2026 World Cup with Thomas Tuchel’s England.
James played just over an hour in Chelsea’s final pre-season friendly of the summer, a 3-1 win over Xabi Alonso’s boyhood club Real Sociedad on Saturday (August 15).
Playing as a central midfielder, James provided the assist for Joao Pedro's first goal of the game with a lovely looping in-field cross.
Chelsea are now set to get their 2026-27 season underway with a trip to West London rivals Fulham, but James admits he still needs to shake off some ‘rust.’
"The break's been pretty short so I felt pretty good out there," he said after the game.
"The conditions were tough, it was super hot, but I'm feeling good. It's still early, there was a bit of rust still to come off, but it was a good step.
“It was a short break, probably shorter than everyone would have liked, but I'm delighted to be back and the new season's going to be getting under way pretty soon."