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'There was a bit of rust' - Chelsea's Reece James admits he's not fully fit just yet

'There was a bit of rust' - Chelsea's Reece James admits he's not fully fit just yet
'There was a bit of rust' - Chelsea's Reece James admits he's not fully fit just yetREUTERS

Chelsea captain Reece James admitted that he still has "rust" to shake off ahead of the new Premier League season.

The 26-year-old has only just returned to Chelsea following his participation in the 2026 World Cup with Thomas Tuchel’s England. 

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James played just over an hour in Chelsea’s final pre-season friendly of the summer, a 3-1 win over Xabi Alonso’s boyhood club Real Sociedad on Saturday (August 15).

Playing as a central midfielder, James provided the assist for Joao Pedro's first goal of the game with a lovely looping in-field cross.

Chelsea are now set to get their 2026-27 season underway with a trip to West London rivals Fulham, but James admits he still needs to shake off some ‘rust.’

"The break's been pretty short so I felt pretty good out there," he said after the game.

"The conditions were tough, it was super hot, but I'm feeling good. It's still early, there was a bit of rust still to come off, but it was a good step. 

“It was a short break, probably shorter than everyone would have liked, but I'm delighted to be back and the new season's going to be getting under way pretty soon."

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