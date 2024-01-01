The top 5 U20 Crystal Palace players to watch this season

Crystal Palace are well known for their focus on youth development and here's five prospects who could make a huge impact this season.

MATHEUS FRANCA

The Brazilian managed 10 Premier League appearances last season and is an exciting forward who struggled to adapt to life in England at first but has become accustomed to the language and culture since then.

Franca signed for the Eagles for £26m from Flamengo after rejecting Chelsea and is known for his skill and pace which could be useful to the club this season.

ADAM WHARTON

Wharton moved for an initial fee of £18m from Blackburn in January which is an absolute steal for a player of his calibre.

The 21-year-old talent’s value as a midfielder has risen at an exponential rate since then, due to his performances at the end of last season which saw him being named in the Euro 2024 squad.

Wharton has an incredible future ahead of him and could become unplayable under manager Oliver Glasner this season.

JADAN RAYMOND

Raymond is an attacking midfielder who can play anywhere behind the striker where he likes to create chances for teammates.

He joined the club as an eight-year-old and has been recognised by both England and Wales at Under-17 level.

The midfielder made 21 appearances in all competitions for Rob Quinn's Under-18s, scoring six goals which earnt him a place on the Palace bench last season.

Raymond could earn some minutes this season and play a valuable part in midfield.

ROSHAUN MATHURIN

Mathurin was released from Tottenham in June 2023 and Palace took no time in snapping him up and labelling him as ‘Trialist B’.

The 20-year-old bagged 10 goals and 11 assists for the Palace academy last season, proving that Spurs should not have let him go.

The winger could make an impression on the first team this season as Glasner seeks to offer opportunities for those youngsters he's ready to fast-track.

FRANCO UMEH-CHIBUEZE

The Palace winger has previously appeared on the first-team bench for Palace under both Roy Hodgson and Oliver Glasner after impressing at academy level.

He has been capped at U17, U18 and U19 level for the Republic of Ireland and is often described as rapid, skilful and versatile as he can play anywhere across the front three.

The forward is wanted on loan by several Championship sides but if he stays he could play a real part in the first team this season if given the chance.