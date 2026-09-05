Nottingham Forest boss Oliver Glasner was furious with the decision to chalk off his side's goal in the 0-0 Premier League draw with Tottenham on Saturday (September 5).

Forest and Spurs played out a drab 0-0 draw at the City Ground, leaving the two sides still on the hunt for their first win of the new Premier League season.

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Things could have been very different, however, had Neco Williams’ goal been allowed rather than chalked off for a hand ball.

Williams thought he opened the scoring, capitalising on some terrible Tottenham defending to bungle the ball into the back of the net.

Following a VAR review, however, it was disallowed, a decision that Forest boss Glasner was left furious with.

Speaking BBC Match of the Day after the game, Glasner said: "It feels we lost two points today because I watched a few situations back and I think the goal must stand.

“It's not clear and obvious. We have a briefing before the season that the VAR threshold should be high again when VAR intervenes and I think it was not clear and obvious.

"For me it is a clear penalty when Neco Williams gets fouled because (Mohammed) Kudus doesn't even jump into the ball and when this situation happens anywhere on the pitch it is always a foul. In these two situations we were not very lucky.

“Huge fight from both teams and like last year every game is decided by small margins. I think we had them today on our side but if there is a disallowed goal in such a tight game we have to take the point."

On the decision being clear and obvious: "It's not clear and obvious. If the referee gives handball during the game, I think the VAR shouldn't intervene. You needed four different angles and then you guessed that he probably touched the ball with his arm.

“The VAR should say to stay with the onfield decision because it is about strengthening the referee. Stick to the onfield decision.

“We had a big chance before half-time with Morgan (Gibbs-White), but we didn't take it so on the other side if we take our clear chances we had, I think we should have won the game."