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Neco Williams signs fresh Nottingham Forest contract

Neco Williams signs fresh Nottingham Forest contract
Neco Williams signs fresh Nottingham Forest contractREUTERS

Nottingham Forest have confirmed that defender Neco Williams has signed a new contract with the club.

The 25-year-old joined Nottingham Forest from boyhood club Liverpool back in 2022, and has become a key part of their squad, making 163 appearances across all competitions.

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Williams only signed his previous deal, until 2029, last summer, but following an expectational 2025-26, the club were keen on extending his deal even further.

Forest have now confirmed that the Wales international has signed a new deal, keeping him at the City Ground until the summer of 2030.

Speaking to the club’s website, George Syrianos, Chief Football Officer, said: “Neco has been one of the best players in his position in the Premier League. 

“His reliability, consistency and continued determination to improve explain why he has become such a loved player by both his teammates and the supporters. 

“We want to continue developing and growing as a club, and a big part of that process is making sure our top-performing players are committed to the club. 

“We are delighted he has signed a new deal and look forward to seeing him continue in a Forest shirt."

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