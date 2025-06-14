'The Caicedo role' - Chelsea legend Claude Makelele passes the torch

Chelsea legend Claude Makelele was full of praise for modern day counterpart Moises Caicedo, suggesting that the Ecuadorian has made the defensive midfield position his own.

The 23-year-old was voted Chelsea’s player of the year after a string of impressive performance domestically and on the continent.

Caicedo played a key role as Enzo Maresca’s side secured qualification for next season’s Champions League and won the Europe Conference League.

He played all 38 of their Premier League games, the first Chelsea player to do so since Cesar Azpilicueta during the 2018/2019 season.

"I think it is the 'Caicedo role' now," said Makelele. "It gives me happiness if these young players take some things from me. Now this position has started to be recognised in world football.

"I was happy to see Rodri win the Ballon d’Or, because in my time the focus was not on this kind of midfielder. It was always about strikers or wingers and never midfielders.

“This position is one of the most important in the game, and now we see Rodri, or Pedri at Barcelona, getting acclaim.

"With Caicedo, I love this boy. He's humble and hard-working. I talked with him before he arrived at Chelsea and he told me I was his example. I’m sure he can be a success at Chelsea because he’s a good player.

“I think this new Chelsea can be successful now. We need to wait for Chelsea to win the Premier League again, and they are starting to build a strategy and some stability. And they need momentum, which is why I think winning the Club World Cup will help."