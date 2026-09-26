The 6 key players who have picked up injuries on international duty including Kylian Mbappe

The international break is now underway and players have already began to pick up injuries that could affect their club return.

International breaks are always a pain for clubs as they cannot control player workloads during clashes that can place a player out of action for when club football returns.

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After just days into the break starting, several players have withdrawn from their national sides due to injuries as they plan to use the next few weeks to rest and recover.

Key injuries so far

Kylian Mbappe: Real Madrid and France (Left knee injury)

Kai Havertz: Arsenal and Germany (Muscle/hamstring strain)

Jamal Musiala: Bayern Munich and Germany (Thigh injury)

Brian Brobbey: Sunderland and Netherlands (Hamstring injury)

Antoine Semenyo: Man City and Ghana (unknown injury; further assessment needed)

Benjamin Sesko: Man Utd and Slovenia (injury not revealed)

England withdrawals

England also had 5 players withdraw from international duty, as James Garner and Morgan Gibbs-White stepped in.

Cole Palmer: Chelsea (withdrew with a minor injury)

Declan Rice: Arsenal (withdrew after carrying a hamstring issue into the season)

Marcus Rashford: Manchester United (withdrew with the hip problem)

Kobbie Mainoo: Manchester United (withdrew after being assessed following the Fulham game where he came off early)

Tino Livramento: Newcastle (withdrew with a knee injury)

FIFA's revised calendar has combined the traditional September and October international windows into one extended three-week international period.

This means the international break will continue until the 6th of October, giving more chances for players to pick up knocks that will only frustrate fans more.

The Premier League resumes on Saturday, 10th October, with Matchweek 6 whilst La Liga and the Bundesliga return one day before.