'That's what sells, blood' - Palmeiras boss hits out at media over Estevao treatment

Palmeiras boss Abel Ferreira hit out at the press for their criticism of wonderkid Estevao ahead of his long-awaited move to Premier League side Chelsea.

The 18-year-old recently spoke about the anxiety he has regarding his imminent move to West London, something members of the press decided to address.

Advertisement Advertisement

Ferreira came out in staunch defence of the youngster, urging them to have more empathy in regard to his 'pure and naive' talent.

The Portuguese coach said: "I have nothing more to say (about Estevao's performance). It was you who chose (to give the man of the match award to him in the first two matches), not me. I don't know what you want. I think it's perfectly normal (what Estevao said).

“Do you know what the difference is between a human being and an animal? It's feelings and emotions. It's normal, in this type of game, for us to be more nervous, anxious. It's normal for a kid who had a dream and is seeing that dream come true.

"What he's feeling is normal. And the kid, who is already 18 years old, naive, said what he felt. Because what he's feeling is normal. And a good part of you (the media), the fans, is this what you do with the players here?

“Top players, who played in Brazil and abroad. They're going to talk about what the media does here with the players and coaches. Listen. It's not what Abel says.

“These are top players and coaches. Willian, who played for Corinthians, for example. But I understand. That's what sells. The blood, the criticism, sells more. That's right. That's what sells today. And we all make money one way, or you make money another way."