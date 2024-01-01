Textor openly declares Everton interest

American John Textor has confirmed that he wants to buy another Premier League club.

The owner of Crystal Palace, Textor may now have to sell his stake in the London club.Per The Mirror, Textor’s Eagle Football Group will first have to sell their 45 percent holding in Palace before they can buy Everton.

Rules expressly forbid owners from having stakes in more than one Premier League club.

Asked about the situation, the American said: “I am still an owner in Palace - I would have to clear out of that before I could buy anything else. We have made clear our interest in having a majority interest in a UK club, whether it is Championship or Premier League.

"Yes, we are looking at Everton along with everybody else. I would have to rationalize my interest in Palace before I could close anything.

“I am an Anglophile when it comes to football. When I see these legendary teams come along, some in the Premier League, some in the Championship, clubs that I grew up with, they have an appeal. They also have an appeal to our business model because if I follow these great teams, then so do athletes around the world.

"We are signing athletes down in Brazil right now because of the dream of playing on to Europe. It is important to have one of those great, authentic English clubs at the heart of our constellation of clubs.

“I say constellation not multiclub because I think every one of our clubs should be a champion. The feeder system doesn’t really work for us. But it does work that players from South, Central and North America all want to be here so it is important that we have a good partner in the Premier League as part of our family at Eagle. We will definitely keep looking until we find the right fit.”