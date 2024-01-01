Ten Hag has been set “top four” as minimum target or he will be sacked this season

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is not said to be under specific pressures this season.
The Red Devils have given him a one year extension to his contract to ensure he is their manager for at least two more years.
Per The Guardian, new investors INEOS have not put a position requirement for the season.
A “top four” finish to secure Champions League football is often the minimum target for the Red Devils.
However, Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to see progression from the team, not necessarily a specific league finish.
What is more important is for Ten Hag to show he can evolve the team’s style and develop the players at his disposal.