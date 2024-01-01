Ten Hag convinced media pressure influenced Man Utd injury crisis

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag believes some of his players were impacted by negative coverage of the team.

The Red Devils were constantly in the news over the past 12 to 18 months.

While Ten Hag led them to third place in his first campaign, the summer was dominated by stories surrounding Mason Greenwood and a lack of transfer activity.

Ten Hag, per Manchester Evening News, believes some players were in such a bad mental state that they suffered more injuries.

It is said that he was he was unhappy that Anthony Martial was not available more often.

Ten Hag did praise others during the season, stating that they were working tirelessly to be available to play.