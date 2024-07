Tayo Subuloye committing to Chelsea

Tayo Subuloye is committing to Chelsea.

The Blues teen has been attracting rival interest from across the Premier League.

But transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting Subuloye is set to sign a first pro deal with Chelsea.

The young defender, 16, is now a step away from signing terms.

Subuloye qualifies for Nigeria through his family.