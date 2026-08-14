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Taylor explains why he swapped English football for Turkey: My body and my mind...

Taylor explains why he swapped English football for Turkey: My body and my mind...
Taylor explains why he swapped English football for Turkey: My body and my mind... ČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Elli Birch

Referee Anthony Taylor has explained why he decided to step away from English football after 20 years of service.

After 20 years as an football referee, Taylor will not be involved at the start of the upcoming season in what is a blow for English football. 

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Taylor officiated 668 matches in the English game, which included every major domestic cup final as well as 163 international fixtures. 

The 47 year old retired last month, stating that it had been "an immense privilege, but the pressure is intense and the scrutiny is constant". 

Now, speaking to the BBC, he revealed exactly why he thought it was time to hang up his boots in England. 

"Any referee will be lying to you if they said that pressure or that scrutiny did not bother them, because that's a natural human reaction," Taylor explained. "One of the challenges that referees face at every level is actually understanding the challenges that we face. 

"Fear of making mistakes, external opinion, spectators, managers, parents, media, colleagues. All these things feed into creating self-doubt, lacking confidence, and then things can spiral out of control and you lose the ability to actually have any confidence in what you're doing on the field. 

"The decision to retire is purely based on my body and my mind coming to its natural course in that current role - and it's ready to go on a new journey. I'm very privileged that people hold my experience and knowledge in such high regard that they think I can make such a positive impact." 

Taylor has since been appointed as director of elite refereeing for the Turkish Football Federation. He said he was "delighted" to be taking up the role which comes after a five-year investigation that found that 371 of 571 match officials in Turkey had betting accounts. 

Turkish fans are excited by the arrival of Taylor who they believe will bring about a fair refereeing system which they believe has favoured certain sides over the past several years. 

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