Tavares says he is "very happy" whilst on loan at Lazio as he waits for Arsenal chance

Arsenal’s former defender Nuno Tavares admits he is much happier being out on loan at Lazio.

The 24-year-old has been sent out on loan several times, including a stint at Lazio this season.

While he wants a chance at Arsenal to be a first teamer, he also knows these loans are a way to develop his game.

Speaking to O Jogo, Tavares stated: "I feel more and more at home at Lazio. Fortunately, things are going well for me personally and collectively.

“I think we have risen to the challenge and can only think about improving. We still have a long way to go but, for now, the balance is very positive."

He continued: "I feel good watching my team-mates. It's good to have this understanding with them in this short space of time. We can only improve. I'm very happy to be here."