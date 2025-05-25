Tauriainen signs new contract with Chelsea

Jimi Tauriainen has signed a new contract with Chelsea.

The 20 year-old Finn has penned a deal with Chelsea to 2027.

Advertisement Advertisement

Tauriainen joined Chelsea in 2020 from HJK.

Tauriainen’s rise culminated in February 2024, when he was named on the bench for the League Cup final defeat to Liverpool at Wembley.

A few days later, he made his first-team debut in an FA Cup fifth-round tie against Leeds United at Stamford Bridge, coming on as a substitute.

On 2 May this year, he made his Premier League debut, coming on as a final-minute substitute in a home win over Tottenham , marking another milestone in his development.