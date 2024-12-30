Talented midfielder Lynskey signs first professional contract with Villa

Aston Villa have announced that Alfie Lynskey has signed his first professional contract with the club this week.

Lynskey turned 17 on Boxing Day and Villa were able to sit the teenager down and secure him to a senior deal after impressing for the under-18s side, which caught the eye of Mark Harrison, the club's academy manager.

Advertisement Advertisement

“We're delighted Alfie has signed his first professional contract having been at the Academy for many years, signing from local grassroots football,” he said.

“Alfie is a very technically efficient central midfield player who can manage the ball effectively and has the ability to create chances with his clever play.

“He is a player who we feel has a lot of potential and we look forward to seeing how he develops over the coming years.”

The teenager follows in the footsteps of Oliwier Zych, Kadan Young, Triston Rowe, Keilan Quinn and Jamal Jimoh-Aloba who have all committed their futures to the club in recent months as Villa builds a portfolio of young stars.