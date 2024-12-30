Tribal Football
Most Read
Ex-Real Madrid scout: Florentino will sell Vinicius Junior to SPL
Al-Nassr star Ronaldo on Man City rumours: You never know...
No class? No integrity? Why Ratcliffe's Man Utd now spiraling on and off pitch
Chelsea transfer-list FIVE players

Talented midfielder Lynskey signs first professional contract with Villa

Zack Oaten
Talented midfielder Lynskey signs first professional contract with Villa
Talented midfielder Lynskey signs first professional contract with VillaAction Plus
Aston Villa have announced that Alfie Lynskey has signed his first professional contract with the club this week.

Lynskey turned 17 on Boxing Day and Villa were able to sit the teenager down and secure him to a senior deal after impressing for the under-18s side, which caught the eye of Mark Harrison, the club's academy manager.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“We're delighted Alfie has signed his first professional contract having been at the Academy for many years, signing from local grassroots football,” he said. 

“Alfie is a very technically efficient central midfield player who can manage the ball effectively and has the ability to create chances with his clever play. 

“He is a player who we feel has a lot of potential and we look forward to seeing how he develops over the coming years.” 

The teenager follows in the footsteps of Oliwier Zych, Kadan Young, Triston Rowe, Keilan Quinn and Jamal Jimoh-Aloba who have all committed their futures to the club in recent months as Villa builds a portfolio of young stars. 

Mentions
Lynskey AlfieAston VillaPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
George Boateng exclusive: Middlesbrough, Aston Villa success; coaching Partey, Kudus; grabbing Weah's shirt
Aston Villa midfielder Onana: We must try to be better
Man Utd ponder Zirkzee loan option; Villa keen