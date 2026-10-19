Sunderland boss Le Bris provides Brobbey fitness update

Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris has explained why Brian Brobbey missed Sunday's Premier League encounter against Bournemouth.

The Dutch striker was included in the squad for Thursday's UEFA Europa League victory over Torreense but was absent at the Vitality Stadium.

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The French tactician revealed that the Black Cats are carefully managing Brobbey's recovery from a hamstring injury to avoid further setbacks.

“We decided not to rush the process,” Le Bris told the club website.

“He is in a good place and has trained with the squad all week, but after a hamstring injury, it is still important to stay cautious.

“We have delayed his game time a little bit, but probably this week we will see him if everything is going right.”