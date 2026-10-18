Sunderland boss Regis le Bris admitted he's 'worried' about his side's poor start to the season after their 2-0 Premier League defeat to Bournemouth on Sunday (October 18).

The loss to Bournemouth means Sunderland have lost their last four Premier League games, putting them firmly in the relegation zone.

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It’s quite the contrast to their start last season, when they managed to secure an impressive 11 points from their opening seven games.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the defeat to Bournemouth, Le Bris admitted he’s ‘worried’ about his side’s form.

"Tough game, disappointing game., really clear. Tough start, after six minutes 1-0 down then 15 minutes we played with 10 men for 75 (minutes) or even more," he said.

“At half-time we decided to at least survive in the second half to make something happen. "We were below the level, it's really clear. It's hard to take, hard to digest.

“It's very painful because we were not Sunderland an it's not acceptable."

On what he wants to see from his team: "Reaction. We will have ups and downs in thew season, this one is a big down.

“I'm very disappointed for the fans, they were with us until the last minute but they were not on the pitch which is a big problem in the Premier League because the opponent tis strong.

"They are relentless, if you make mistakes they will seize them and it was the case today."

On whether he's worried: "To be fair, I'm always worried because it's my job too find the little problems and try to help the players to go higher.

“Today the job will be massive because it was a bad game. We won't find excuses. We'll keep working hard, stay humble. We know our position in this league.

“We have a busy schedule. We want to embrace the challenge but the position at the minute is not good."

"We were clear in the dressing room. The players know that they were not at the level. I am with them 100 per cent.

“From that point we want to show the energy, we want to show belief, we want to show more from the team like Sunderland used to be and today wasn't the case."