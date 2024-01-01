Sterling camp releases statement after Chelsea AXE today

Raheem Sterling's management team have released a statement after he was axed from Chelsea's squad for today's clash with Manchester City.

The England midfielder has not made the matchday squad against his former club.

Advertisement Advertisement

And a statement from Sterling’s camp read: "Raheem Sterling is contracted to Chelsea Football Club for the next three years.

"He returned to England two weeks early to conduct individual training, and has had a positive pre-season under the new coach, who he has developed a good working relationship with.

"He is committed, as ever, to delivering at the highest level for Chelsea FC and the fans, who he holds in high regard, and given his inclusion in official club pre-match material this week, our expectation was that Raheem would be involved in this weekend’s fixture in some capacity.

"As a camp, we have always had positive dialogue with, and assurance from, Chelsea FC in relation to Raheem’s future at the club, so we look forward to gaining clarity on the situation.

"Until then, we will continue to support Raheem’s desire to start the new season positively."