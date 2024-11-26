Srivaddhanaprabha ready to be more involved in picking next Leicester manager

Srivaddhanaprabha ready to be more involved in picking the next Leicester manager

Leicester City owner Aiyawatt ‘Top’ Srivaddhanaprabha is ready to micro-manage the club.

The son of the club’s late former owner, Top has been taking more of a back seat in recent years.

Advertisement Advertisement

But he was unimpressed with the club hiring Steve Cooper in the summer to replace Enzo Maresca, given Cooper has now been sacked.

Per talkSPORT, Top had reservations about hiring former Nottingham Forest boss Cooper.

But he allowed long-serving director of football Jon Rudkin to make the decision at the time.

Now he will be more involved in the selection of the next head coach, given the team’s precarious position near the relegation zone.

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play