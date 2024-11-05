Spurs defender Porro donates "part of salary" to Valencia rescue fund

Tottenham and Spain defender Pedro Porro has revealed a huge donation to charity this week.

The right-back is giving money to those who have suffered due to the floods in Valencia.

The death toll is now up to 217, with an entire year’s worth of rain falling in a matter of hours.

"For a Spaniard, today, for all Spaniards, it’s a sad day," Porro said after his team’s 4-1 win over Aston Villa on Sunday.

"I think we’ve had three, four, five days of terrible suffering, especially.

"I can’t even imagine what it’s like for everyone involved in Valencia. And, as I posted on social media, I want to dedicate this victory to them.”

"There’s a sense of helplessness," Porro added.

"Helplessness about not being there, because I know what it’s like to be ‘in the mud’, as you say.

"I’d be the first one there to help, to show up but I’m in London, I have competitions, (so) I can’t.

"I’d say it’s (a feeling of) helplessness because I’d like to help, but I’ve already spoken to my agents, and I’m going to donate part of my salary to cover whatever they need, to buy shovels, food, especially. Anything they need."