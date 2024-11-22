Spurs boss Postecoglou: I know job scrutiny will increase if things don't improve

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou accepts his job will come under greater "scrutiny" if things do not improve.

Spurs currently sit in 10th position on the Premier League table.

"If we’re still 10th then people won’t be happy, I won’t be happy. But we might not be 10th," said Postecoglou.

"Of course. If we had beaten Ipswich, we’d be third and I reckon this press conference would be much different, wouldn’t it?

"I’m not going to let my life be dictated by one result, I’m sorry. I take a wider perspective on these things because I know how fickle it can be. But we need to address our position for sure. And if we’re 10th at Christmas, yeah it won’t be great, for sure.

"Rightly so, there’d be a lot of scrutiny and probably a lot of scrutiny around me which is fair enough but that’s not where I plan for us to be."

Postecoglou added: "I think people forget our starting point.

"I took over a club that finished eighth. I didn’t take over a club that finished second, third, fourth, fifth. Finished eighth.

"No European football. Significant player turnover. Significant. Change of playing style. Where did I think we’d be after 50 games? God knows.

"It could have been a whole lot worse. But when you look at it in the current prism of we’re 10th, you’re going ‘it doesn’t look good’ and I understand that and we have to improve that. But over the 50 games I think there’s enough there that shows we are progressing as a team and we are developing into the team we want.

"The key is the next 50 games, if they can be in totality better than the first 50. First, that means I’m here but second, I think we’ll be in a good space.

"I look at the totality of what we’re trying to do. I firmly believe we’re on the right path. I firmly believe in this squad of players. I firmly believe we will have success. Those things are still there but I can see why outwardly, if you put a pin in it right now, it doesn’t look that way."

