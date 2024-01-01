Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Spurs ace Maddison joins Forest star in early preseason training

Spurs ace Maddison joins Forest star in early preseason training
Spurs ace Maddison joins Forest star in early preseason training
Spurs ace Maddison joins Forest star in early preseason trainingProfimedia
Tottenham midfielder James Maddison has been doing early preseason work in Portugal.

After being omitted from England's Euros squad, Maddison has decided to tackle preseason weeks before it officially begins at Spurs.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Maddison is training at the BAS summer camp this week.

And he has been joined by Nottingham Forest captain Morgan Gibbs-White, with the pair recorded doing drills together by BAS training reps.

Both Spurs and Forest report for preseason training later in the month.

Mentions
Maddison JamesGibbs-White MorganTottenhamNottinghamPremier League
Related Articles
Premier League '24/25 opening round: Man City go to Chelsea; Ipswich host Liverpool
'Desperate' Forest seek Gibbs-White sale
Tottenham playmaker Maddison accepts England axe