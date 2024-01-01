Spurs ace Maddison joins Forest star in early preseason training

Tottenham midfielder James Maddison has been doing early preseason work in Portugal.

After being omitted from England's Euros squad, Maddison has decided to tackle preseason weeks before it officially begins at Spurs.

Maddison is training at the BAS summer camp this week.

And he has been joined by Nottingham Forest captain Morgan Gibbs-White, with the pair recorded doing drills together by BAS training reps.

Both Spurs and Forest report for preseason training later in the month.