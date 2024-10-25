Southampton midfielder Aribo determined to prove himself Premier League class

Southampton midfielder Joe Aribo is determined to prove himself Premier League class.

Aribo admits suffering relegation with Saints has made him more determined to to show he belongs in the top-flight.

"I want to mark my stamp as a Premier League footballer, that’s a dream of mine," said Aribo, reflecting on his current ambitions.

"I just want to be acknowledged or be known as a very good player really, nothing too crazy, but I know what I am capable of.

"I know what abilities I have and my purpose I believe is to showcase them for the world to see," the Nigerian international added.

"The relegation was a difficult season for me and I had my ups and downs when I wasn’t playing, but you have to learn from it.

"Nobody’s career is going to keep soaring upwards and you have to go through a phase of being humble, and I think that’s what it does.

"It realigns your goals and where you want to get to. Disappointment is a part of life and it took a long season to get here.

"Our goal was to be back in the Premier League, we did it the hard way going to Wembley but we did it and we’re back again."