Southampton keeper Ramsdale delighted with Man City point to avoid Prem record

Southampton goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale was pleased with his clean sheet for their 0-0 draw against Manchester City.

The result sees Saints move ahead of Derby County in terms of record low points for a Premier League season.

“We’ve had a tough season, especially for the fans coming to watch. We’ve had tough Monday mornings after heavy defeats," Ramsdale told Sky Sports.

“We’ve spoken about trying to be respectful and give our all for the football club. If that meant zero points in the last few games, it meant zero. But it might have meant a lot more.

“Today, we have put smiles on the faces of the Southampton fans, and hopefully, they can cherish and take something out of this bad season.

“It’s just a relief to be honest. It’s a really great day for us in a tough season. I don’t think we’ve been losing sleep (about the points total)."

We're still devastated

Ramsdale added, “But I definitely think in the last five minutes of games when we’ve been leading or drawing, it’s definitely creeped into some of the boys.

“But we are all still devastated that we only have 12 points. We can’t take away from the fact that we have dug in against Man City, drawn 0-0.

"The sun is out and the fans are happy. We’ve tried to have some self-respect and show the fans that we are trying because we have cared all year."