Southampton boss Martin happy with Stewart preseason work
Southampton boss Russell Martin believes Ross Stewart can play a crucial role for his team.

The Scotsman only managed four games last season, arriving on deadline day from Sunderland.

He had an achilles injury before he signed, but then had a hamstring issue as well.

This week, Martin said: “Ross is looking really good. He just wants to score. He’s got a lot to his game that not a lot of people have seen here yet.

“Hopefully he can show what he has got. He has come back in a really good place, he’s in a really good position.

“I hope he can play a big part and I really believe that he can. We just need to keep him fit.”

