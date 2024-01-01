Southampton boss Martin explains Forest setback

Southampton boss Russell Martin says defeat at home to Nottingham Forest was all about mentality.

Martin admits a lack of experience cost them as Morgan Gibbs-White hit the only goal of the day.

He said: "First half there was a lot of tension and it led to them transitioning a lot. After their goal, we were chasing it and it became a lot more open. It looked like we could cause problems.

"We don't possess the quality at the top end of the pitch that they do and I'm really annoyed to concede the goal from the set play after the amount of work we do on them.

"We're on top and they have some breakaway chances, We have two balls across the face of the goal and the guys are watching. We are going to keep learning but I've seen enough moments to feel enthused and with a little more belief and work, we'll be fine.

"We need that goal to relax everyone really. I get it after the last time the team was in the Premier League but we're here now. The performances have been OK and everyone will relax, I'm sure."