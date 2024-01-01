Southampton boss Martin excited by Dibling and Amo-Ameyaw

Southampton boss Russell Martin admitted he was very excited about duo Tyler Dibling and Sam Amo-Ameyaw.

The 18-year-old have both come through the club’s academy and become first team stars.

But as they prepare for a return to the Premier League, Martin does encourage fans to temper expectations.

He told the Daily Echo: "I've seen it so many times when I was at Norwich or as a supporter when everyone's desperate for a young player to come through.

"When they do it's this weird dynamic where they get more criticism than anyone. It's like they have to do well because we need them, it's the academy.

"There is no expectation on them other than to work really hard for the club, behave properly in a way that is right for us and the team - and be themselves.

"They're doing that and so far, they're doing it really, really well. The challenge with any young player is that it's not a linear journey.

"They don't just keep moving upwards. There will be dips and there will be times when we need different things from them," Martin continued.

"If they continue doing what they're doing, we can all be excited. The boys trust us, their families trust us with them and the academy trusts us with them.

"But it will not help with thousands of people on social media telling them how good they are or telling them they should be playing.

"I think we all just need to appreciate they're very talented and also be very patient with them."