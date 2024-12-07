Southampton boss Martin delivers double injury boost

Southampton boss Russell Martin hopes for the return of two key players for their clash against Tottenham a week on Sunday.

Martin says Jan Bednarek and Aaron Ramsdale should be available.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Saints manager was speaking after a frustrating 1-0 defeat at Aston Villa on Saturday.

Martin said: "I think both of them will be back. I expect Jan definitely and Rambo I hope will be back.

"It'll make a big difference. They've been big losses for us this month, So yeah, fingers crossed they'll both be back against Spurs."