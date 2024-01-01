Southampton boss Martin delighted with early Fernandes impact

Southampton boss Russell Martin has lavished praise on one of his signings.

The newly promoted club brought in Mateus Fernandes from Sporting CP in the summer.

Advertisement Advertisement

Martin is delighted with Fernandes, who he believes has the potential to play anywhere.

Speaking about him recently, Martin said: “He’s a top, top player. We have two players in Mateus and Tyler Dibling, and a few others, who have the potential to play wherever they want.

“Matty signed here over a lot of other people because he understands - and to be fair, he has a good family and agent who understand he needs to play in a certain way.

“He needs to play in a team that really suits him. It’s amazing business for the club to get him. I think we have some exceptional young talent here.

“They will be helped by the likes of Adam (Lallana), Jack (Stephens) and Janny (Bednarek) - the experienced ones.

“We have to enjoy them because if they continue to do what they are doing, and we win some games of football, they will attract some interest.

“Mateus needs to get up to speed with the Premier League. Every bit of his talent, his guile, his creativity is matched with intensity, desire and fight to win.

“He has a brilliant mentality. I’m enjoying working with him and hopefully that will continue for a while.”