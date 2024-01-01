Souness says Salah has"made his mind up" over Liverpool future

Ex-Liverpool player and manager Graeme Souness believes Mohamed Salah is leaving the club.

Souness, who works as a pundit for Sky Sports, believes that Salah has decided on his future.

The Egyptian spoke with reporters after a 3-0 win over Manchester United on Sunday, stating he wanted to enjoy his final months as a Reds player.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Souness said:

“I actually think he's made his mind up. At the end of this year, I think there's two more years left of him, maybe not exactly the same qualities as we're getting at the moment, but you would want him in your team. But yeah, I think he's made his mind up.

“I don't know what he's going to do. He’s from Egypt, I would imagine he’s had several offers to go to Saudi.

"I'm sure he's got more money than he will ever need but the chance to go to Saudi and fill his pockets with untold wealth may be really attractive to him and he's going to go somewhere where he speaks his mother tongue.”