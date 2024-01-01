Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd chiefs identify potential Ten Hag replacement
Hargreaves excited about Man Utd's "unreal" signing who could make his debut soon
Man Utd trying to find Casemiro buyer
Guler throws wobbler as Real Madrid defeat Betis

Souness says Salah has"made his mind up" over Liverpool future

Souness says Salah has"made his mind up" over Liverpool future
Souness says Salah has"made his mind up" over Liverpool future
Souness says Salah has"made his mind up" over Liverpool futureAction Plus
Ex-Liverpool player and manager Graeme Souness believes Mohamed Salah is leaving the club.

Souness, who works as a pundit for Sky Sports, believes that Salah has decided on his future.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Egyptian spoke with reporters after a 3-0 win over Manchester United on Sunday, stating he wanted to enjoy his final months as a Reds player.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Souness said:

“I actually think he's made his mind up. At the end of this year, I think there's two more years left of him, maybe not exactly the same qualities as we're getting at the moment, but you would want him in your team. But yeah, I think he's made his mind up.

“I don't know what he's going to do. He’s from Egypt, I would imagine he’s had several offers to go to Saudi.

"I'm sure he's got more money than he will ever need but the chance to go to Saudi and fill his pockets with untold wealth may be really attractive to him and he's going to go somewhere where he speaks his mother tongue.”

Mentions
Salah MohamedSouness GraemeLiverpoolManchester UnitedPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: The scoop on Dybala & Roma; Osimhen-Galatasary 'secret' details; Saudi to lock in Salah
Man Utd face early deadline to register Ugarte
Respecting his senators: How Slot's Liverpool made child's play of a dismal Man Utd