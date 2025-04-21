Solanke: Tottenham players know we can beat anyone on our day

Tottenham striker Dominic Solanke says the players know they must find a better consistency in their play.

Ahead of tonight's clash with Nottingham Forest, Solanke says the players are convinced they're capable of beating anyone on their day.

"On our day we're good enough to beat anyone. It's just about doing that, really," he said. "In games like Thursday (at Eintracht Frankfurt) it's important to produce these big performances and big moments and that's what we did.

"We all know we need to be more consistent from game to game. When you have a game like Thursday's, you need to go out there and show no fear and get the job done.

"There's no second chances in knockout football so we knew we had to go and get the job done and that's what we did. The Europa League was something we had our eyes on from the beginning of the season.

"We're not far off it now so hopefully we can keep producing these performances in Europe and the Premier League throughout the rest of the campaign and kick on."