Aina, Awoniyi doubtful for Forest ahead of Spurs clash

Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo said Taiwo Awoniyi and Ola Aina might not be fit to play against Tottenham Hotspur.

The Reds travel to London on Monday for an important Premier League match, hoping to improve their chances of playing in Europe next season.

However, Forest’s coach said the Nigerian players might not be available for the game due to contrasting reasons.

"We have to assess,” the Portuguese told club website. “They were not with the group and are still carrying some problems.

“We have to assess them. It is going to be day by day.”

After earning 57 points from 32 matches, Nottingham Forest are in fourth place, just two points behind third-placed Newcastle United.