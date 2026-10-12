Solanke makes Tottenham future call despite Tottenham's January decision

Tottenham remain winless so far this season in the Premier League after six games played.

Roberto De Zerbi's team returned from the international break with a 1-1 draw away at Manchester United and his side have only scored three goals - the second lowest in the top-flight.

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Spurs are almost certain to bring in a new attacker at the start of 2027, despite securing a season-long loan from Manchester City for Omar Marmoush, and the club are still looking to offload Richarlison.

Dominic Solanke snatched a last minute equaliser at Old Trafford, to open his top-flight account for 2026/27, and the England star is determined to stay and fight for his place in North London.

Spurs fans remain unconvinced by his ability to score goals on a consistent basis, with just 12 league goals from an injury-hit first two seasons at the clubs, but he will not request an exit and will only move on if the club push for it.