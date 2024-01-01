Smith delighted signing new Bournemouth contract

Adam Smith is delighted with his new deal at Bournemouth.

The fullback has penned a new contract to 2026.

The 33-year-old told afcb.co.uk: “I’m absolutely delighted to stay here for another season.

“I feel absolutely amazing to be honest and the journey continues.”

First-team technical director Simon Francis said: “We are absolutely delighted to extend Adam’s contract here at AFC Bournemouth.

“It is a deserved reward for his hard work and his quality over a long period of time.

“I know the consistently high levels of professionalism he brings to the club each day. He will be an important part of our squad on and off the pitch over the next two seasons.”