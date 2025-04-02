Silva happy Fulham striker Rodrigo back on scoresheet: He kept fighting

Fulham boss Marco Silva was happy seeing Rodrigo Muniz on the scoresheet in defeat at Arsenal last night.

The Brazilian striker struck late to set up a nervous finish for the Gunners, which managed to hold on to win 2-1.

Silva, meanwhile, feels Muniz is now showing greater maturity in his approach to his craft.

He explained afterwards: “From a mental point of view, I think it’s good for him.

“Rodrigo understands the life of a striker. He cannot be so down when something happens.

“I saw him fighting until the end to try to get something from the game. He scored one and even after that, he was in the game.

“Rodrigo is already more mature and understands really well what his job is in his team and what it means to be a striker. It’s what I demand from him.”

Muniz now has 10 goals across all competitions for Fulham this season.