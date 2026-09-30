Sherwood bizarrely tells Hall to "keep his mouth shut" after "heavy" England comments

Former Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur boss Tim Sherwood has told Lewis Hall to keep his mouth closed.

After missing out on the World Cup, Hall stated that he is ready to embrace the challenge of wearing England's "heavy shirt" this week as he takes on the responsibility of representing the Three Lions.

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"It's a heavy shirt. I mean, you're representing England, one of the best countries in the world. Whenever you step on the pitch, you've got to be at your best. You've got to be doing the right things because there's a lot at stake.

"I think everyone who's in the squad, and even players who aren't in the squad, know how much it means to each other to play for our country. It's always nice competition and I think it's healthy to get the best out of players."

Hall featured against the Czech Republic on Tuesday night as England picked up a 2-0 win thanks to goals from Anthony Gordon and Harry Kane. The Newcastle defender grabbed a clean sheet on what was his debut for his national side following an impressive performance.

Keep your mouth shut

Despite this, Sherwood revealed that he did not like Hall's comments and suggested he keep quiet or England boss Thomas Tuchel may not pick him in the future.

"I don't like the honesty," Sherwood said on Sky Sports. "I think he should keep his mouth shut when he's talking about heavy shirts because I think the manager is looking at that and thinking 'is it heavy just for him, or is it collectively that it's heavy?

"Now, if you ask Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane if it's heavy, they'd say 'bring it on, let's get to the next game and I'll show you how good I am.' That's what I want to see from him. I like him.

"He's got a huge future ahead of him but he's got to realise the manager is watching their every single move. Whether it's in camp, in front of the press or on the pitch. When he's on the pitch that's all he's got to do is just perform like he performs for Newcastle, express himself."

England face Croatia in their final Nations League test this week, a game where Hall should feature once more as Tuchel rotates his side.