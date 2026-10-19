Sheringham says Ronaldo will never be a manager unless it was for one special role

Teddy Sheringham has backed Cristiano Ronaldo to take over the Portugal job after his retirement.

At 41 years old, Ronaldo is still in peak physical fitness as he continues to fight to become the first footballer to reach 1000 goals.

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Currently, he sits on 979 goals and needs just 21 more to make history. Ronaldo won't stop until he reaches what seemed an impossible target for any player.

When he reaches 1000, he may just hang up his boots and seek a new adventure, whether that be owning a club or managing a side.

Speaking to BetVictor, Sheringham backed Ronaldo to take a chance on the touchline, but only if it were with Portugal in what would be a patriotic moment for the legendary forward.

"I can't see Cristiano Ronaldo being a manager. It's 24 hours a day, seven days a week, at whatever level you go into. I've known that from my short time as a manager, that it consumes your life.

"Football has consumed his life and wherever he goes, it's nonstop for him. Same as David Beckham. Most footballers or ex-footballers are allowed to switch off at certain times, but when you're at the top of your game, like Beckham and Ronaldo, you can't do that.

"I can see Ronaldo owning football clubs, but I can't see him being a manager. One exception could be the Portugal job."

In December 2024, Ronaldo dismissed the idea of becoming a manager or head coach, instead suggesting that he might become the owner of a major football club.

Ronaldo has previously expressed interest in football club ownership and after he said that the upcoming season was “probably my last year of football” he may well be looking to take over a club in the very near future.