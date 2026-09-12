Shearer: Haaland is unstoppable but I would score 40 or 50 goals in that Man City side

Premier League legend Alan Shearer has spoken on Manchester City Erling Haaland ahead of the Manchester derby.

As the Manchester derby approaches this Sunday, all eyes are on Manchester City and Manchester United in what is one of the biggest games of the season.

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Haaland, Premier League golden boot winner last season, has started the campaign in form, scoring in each of Manchester City’s last three matches in all competitions, scoring four goals.

The striker has made 203 appearances for City, scoring 167 goals and grabbing 30 assists. He has 115 Premier League goals in 135 games in what is an incredible record for the Norwegian striker.

Speaking to Betfair, Shearer heaped praise on to Haaland but revealed that he believes he would match his record if he played in such a City side.

“I'm not sure anyone can stop Haaland. He got two on Tuesday evening and on another night, he could have had four or five. He would have been thinking, I should have had four or five. But I'm not sure anyone can stop him, to be honest.

“And I mean the more and more you watch him, the more you watch him live, the more you think he can get 40 or 45 goals because what City create is brilliant. I am sitting there thinking, wow, it must be amazing to play in a team like this with the chances they create.

“If Haaland stays in the Premier League for a number of years, I know he's signed a long contract, but if he stays the number of years that he is contracted to, then yeah, he'll break my record. I'm a huge fan of his. As I said, I'd love to play in a team like that. I would get 40 or 50 goals in a season as well, like he is getting. He's a brilliant goal scorer.”

Haaland grabs 0.82 goals per game and a goal contribution roughly every 1.03 games. Shearer has 260 Premier League goals compared to Haaland's 115 and the City striker therefore need 145 more goals to equal the all time record, something that is achievable if he stays in England.